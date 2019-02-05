

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Tuesday said its retail boss Angela Ahrendts will leave the company in April.



Deirdre O'Brien, will take on new responsibilities for Apple's retail and online stores in an expanded role as senior vice president of Retail + People, reporting to CEO Tim Cook.



Angela Ahrendts plans to depart Apple in April for new personal and professional pursuits.



In her expanded role, O'Brien will lead the company's global retail reach, focused on the connection between the customer and the people and processes that serve them. She will continue to lead the People team, overseeing all People-related functions, including talent development and Apple University, recruiting, employee relations and experience, business partnership, benefits, compensation, and inclusion and diversity.



'At Apple, we believe our soul is our people, and Deirdre understands the qualities and strengths of our team better than anyone,' said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.



Ahrendts led Apple's retail and online stores for the past five years but is now leaving 'for new personal and professional pursuits,' according to Apple.



'I want to thank Angela for inspiring and energizing our teams over the past five years,' said Tim Cook. 'She has been a positive, transformative force, both for Apple's stores and the communities they serve. We all wish her the very best as she begins a new chapter.'



