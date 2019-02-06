

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler has recalled over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control, according to the reports.



The recall covers Ram 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2017, as well as 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis cabs from 2014 through 2017.



The company reportedly said it's aware of eight crashes and one injury that could be related.



The company will also recall 222,000 2019 Ram 1500 pickup trucks worldwide to better secure brake pedals while the vehicles' adjustable-pedal feature is in use, the reports said.



