

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.37 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $2.58 billion, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.2% to $22.44 billion from $17.11 billion last year.



Equinor ASA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.39 Bln. vs. $3.96 Bln. last year. -Revenue (Q4): $22.44 Bln vs. $17.11 Bln last year.



