

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler (DDAIF.PK) reported that its 2018 net profit decreased to 7.6 billion euros from 10.6 billion euros, prior year. In the previous year, net profit was boosted by 1 billion euros due to the one-time effect of the US tax reform. Earnings per share decreased to 6.78 euros from 9.61 euros. EBIT was 11.1 billion euros in 2018, significantly below 14.3 billion euros, prior year.



Daimler increased its unit sales in 2018 by 2.4% to 3.4 million vehicles. Group revenue was up 2% to 167.4 billion euros from 164.2 billion euros, previous year.



Looking forward, Daimler assumes that it will be possible to increase its unit sales and revenue slightly in 2019. Daimler assumes that Group EBIT in 2019 will be slightly above the level of 2018.



At the annual shareholders' meeting on May 22, 2019, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 3.25 euros per share.



