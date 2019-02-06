

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - German IT company Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 earnings before taxes or EBT are up around 18% from last year to an expected 193 million euros. This translates to an EBT margin of 4.5%.



Revenues climbed by over 21% from last year to around 4.3 billion euros. The company noted that consolidated organic growth across the group clocks in at about 15%.



The IT company showed sustainable growth with double-digit rates across all four quarters.



In the fourth quarter, revenues were up about 26%. Organic growth, too, was in double digits at over 13%. EBT grew significantly by around 28%, putting the Q4 margin at 5.0%.



Bechtle AG will publish its full financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year on March 15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX