

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a lubricant producer, announced Wednesday that Jürgen Hambrecht intends to resign from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, which he assumed in 2011, at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 7.



The Supervisory Board will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting Kurt Bock, former CEO of BASF SE, to succeed Hambrecht in the Supervisory Board. If elected, the Board intends to appoint Dr. Bock as Chairman.



The changes are part of the long-term organization of the Supervisory Board.



At the upcoming elections of the Supervisory Board members in 2020, Erhard Schipporeit will retire from the Supervisory Board. Schipporeit has been a member of FUCHS PETROLUB's Supervisory Board as well as the Chairman of its Audit Committee since 2008.



At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020, the Supervisory Board will propose Christoph Loos, CEO of HILTI AG, for election to the Supervisory Board.



