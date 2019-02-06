

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $45.75 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $98.96 million, or $3.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $214.93 million from $207.20 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q4): $214.93 Mln vs. $207.20 Mln last year.



