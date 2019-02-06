

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $820.4 million, or $7.15 per share. This compares with $173.5 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $785.7 million or $6.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $1.93 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $785.7 Mln. vs. $607.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.84 vs. $5.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.78 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



