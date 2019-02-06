

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $124.30 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $2.16 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.99 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.0% to $3.08 billion from $1.78 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $163.99 Mln. vs. $96.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 to $5.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX