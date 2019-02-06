sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,40 Euro		+0,18
+1,05 %
WKN: A0LCUY ISIN: CA1366351098 Ticker-Symbol: L5A 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,443
19,079
13:50
18,70
18,90
13:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN SOLAR INC17,40+1,05 %