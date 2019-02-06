

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L, GSK) reported profit before tax of 4.80 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to 3.52 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 73.7 pence compared to 31.4 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 8.75 billion pounds, up 2% AER or an increase of 6% from previous year. Adjusted earnings per share was 119.4 pence compared to 111.8 pence, prior year.



Fiscal year Group sales were 30.8 billion pounds, up 2% AER, or up 5% CER. Pharmaceuticals sales were 17.3 billion pounds, flat AER, up 2% CER; Vaccines sales were 5.9 billion pounds, up 14% AER, or up 16% CER; Consumer Healthcare sales were 7.7 billion pounds, down 1% AER, up 2% CER.



Emma Walmsley, CEO, GSK said: 'GSK delivered improved operating performance in 2018 with Group sales growth, strong commercial execution of new product launches, especially Shingrix, continued cost discipline and better cash generation.'



In 2019, GlaxoSmithKline now expects adjusted EPS to decline in the range of 5% to 9% at CER. GSK expects to maintain the dividend for 2019 at the current level of 80 pence per share.



