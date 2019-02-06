

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Viome announced it has entered into an agreement with Campbell Soup Company (CPB) to acquire Habit, a personalized nutrition company that takes the guesswork out of eating right. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Habit was founded in 2015 with a mission to transform human health through its testing methodologies and personal nutrition guidance. Campbell Soup Company has been Habit's sole strategic investor and majority shareholder since its inception.



Viome is a new kind of healthcare company that uses artificial intelligence to understand what is going on inside the body at a molecular level. Viome provides consumers with personalized diets, nutrition and lifestyle recommendations for healthy living.



