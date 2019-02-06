

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) said that its Board will nominate chief Executive Officer Mike Roman to serve as chairman of the board following the company's annual meeting of shareholders on May 14, 2019.



'Under Inge's leadership, 3M evolved into a more agile and competitive enterprise while generating tremendous value for customers and shareholders,' said Mike Eskew, independent lead director for the 3M Board. 'Today's decision underscores the Board's confidence in Mike's leadership and strong character to lead 3M into the future as both CEO and chairman of the board.'



Inge Thulin, 3M's current executive chairman, has announced his intention not to stand for reelection and to retire on June 1, 2019.



At its annual meeting in May, the 3M Board of Directors will consist of 12 members, 11 of whom will be independent directors.



