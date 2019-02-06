

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department was expected to release its preliminary report on labor productivity and unit labor costs in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, although the full data was delayed due to the lapse in appropriations for some federal agencies providing source data.



A report from the Labor Department said non-farm business productivity and all unit labor costs data are not available for fourth quarter and will be released in the future.



The report did show that manufacturing sector labor productivity increased by 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter after climbing by 1.1 percent in the third quarter.



The continued increase in manufacturing sector productivity, a measure of output per hour, came as output jumped by 2.3 percent and hours worked rose by 1.0 percent.



The Labor Department noted revised productivity and costs data for the fourth quarter is scheduled to be released on March 7th.



