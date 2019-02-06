

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production rose at a faster pace in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced a working-day adjusted 1.8 percent year-over-year in December, after a 1.5 percent rise in November. Manufacturing rose 0.7 percent following 2 percent growth in the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, production rose 1.4 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in December after a 0.9 percent increase in November.



For the whole year of 2018, the industrial production rose 3.0 percent compared to the previous year.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output grew a 5.3 percent in December. Month-on-month, construction output rose 3.0 percent.



