

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech trade deficit narrows sharply in December from a year ago, as exports and imports rose, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit fell to CZK 15 million in December from CZK 3.66 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, the trade balance showed a surplus of CZK 18 billion.



Exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in December and imports edged up 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports fell by 2.0 percent each in December.



During the whole year 2018, the trade surplus of the country was CZK 132.7 billion. Exports rose 3.5 percent and imports grew 4.6 percent.



