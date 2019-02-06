

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $52.48 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $49.21 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $54.99 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $710.96 million from $739.35 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $54.99 Mln. vs. $61.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $710.96 Mln vs. $739.35 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.14 - $0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $610 - $650 Mln



