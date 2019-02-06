

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $387 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $818 million, or $3.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $2.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $4.53 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $475 Mln. vs. $440 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.15 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q4): $4.53 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX