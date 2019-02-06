

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.0 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $64.2 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Rayonier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.0 million or $0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.7% to $166.1 million from $239.7 million last year.



Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.0 Mln. vs. $25.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q4): $166.1 Mln vs. $239.7 Mln last year.



