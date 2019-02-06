sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,21 Euro		+1,08
+3,16 %
WKN: 578078 ISIN: US64111Q1040 Ticker-Symbol: NGJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NETGEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETGEAR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,412
33,917
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETGEAR INC
NETGEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETGEAR INC35,21+3,16 %