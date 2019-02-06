

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) announced the company now expects fiscal year 2019 underlying EBITA rebased at constant currency to be broadly stable compared with the record performance in fiscal 2018 of 1.18 billion euros. Consequently, TUI AG said it is not reiterating guidance of at least 10% CAGR in underlying EBITA at constant currency for the three years to fiscal 2020.



Confirming its Growth Strategy, TUI AG said the company is planning to enter into new markets generating 1 billion euros of revenue from 1 million customers by 2022, driving more demand for own hotels.



TUI AG confirmed the proposal to the forthcoming AGM of 0.72 euros dividend per share for fiscal 2018.



