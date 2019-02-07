

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the nine months was 1.299 billion yen, down 51.7% from last year. But, adjusted net income attributable to IIJ was 3.109 billion yen, up 35.2% year-over-year.



Equity in net loss of equity method investees was 69 million yen mainly due to equity in net loss of 272 million yen in DeCurret Inc, while it was income of 101 million yen in the prior year.



Operating income was 5.136 billion yen, up 36.0% from the prior year.



Total revenues were 139.382 billion yen, up 9.2% from the previous year.



The company disclosed middle term plan for the period from 2016 to 2020 in earnings results for 2016 on May 13, 2016. Regarding total revenue target of approximately 250 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, while business strategy progress and developments are in accordance with our plan, it now estimates it would be around 220 billion yen by mainly taking the followings into consideration: financial results by FY2018 and market expansion pace for enterprise IoT and cloud which is surely expanding but slower than our initial expectation.



Internet Initiative Japan Inc. announced that IIJ's Board of Directors today resolved that starting from an annual report 'Yuka-shoken-houkokusho' filed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, IIJ will replace currently adopted Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States and voluntarily adopt International Financial Reporting Standards for its consolidated financial statements.



In May 2019, the company plan to disclose financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 in accordance with IFRS in our financial results release for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. Also, it plans to disclose financial results release for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 updated in accordance with IFRS after we file the annual report 'Yuka-shoken-houkokusho' for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.



The company said, 'the external environment has changed as indicated by the increase in trading volume of Japanese stocks through stock exchanges in Japan by overseas investors due to the internationalization of Japanese financial and capital markets. In addition to the market changes, our small trading volume of ADSs meets the criteria for terminating registration. Therefore, IIJ has decided to apply for delisting of its ADSs from the NASDAQ and for termination of registration of ADSs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the Exchange Act.'



Even after delisting its ADSs from the NASDAQ, IIJ intends to maintain its American Depositary Receipt Program in the U.S.A. through a depositary bank; therefore, IIJ anticipates that its ADSs should continue to be traded in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX