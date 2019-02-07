

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) reported third-quarter net result after taxes of profit of 4 million euros compared to a loss of 10 million euros, previous year. EBITDA (excl. restructuring result) was 39 million euros compared to 45 million euros, prior year.



Third-quarter net sales were 579 million euros compared to 603 million euros, previous year. The company said sales in the third quarter were lower than the previous year's figures, largely due to deliveries being moved into the fourth quarter owing to supply bottlenecks at suppliers for certain product series, and due to the discontinuation of a funding program in Italy. Order backlog was at 804 million euros compared to 693 million euros, a year ago.



Looking forward, the company said the targets for the financial year 2018/2019 as a whole, which reflect a moderate growth in sales, can be confirmed. The EBITDA margin excluding the restructuring result is also expected to fall within a range of 7 to 7.5 percent. The company forecasts a moderate increase in the net result after taxes compared with the previous year (including non-recurring tax items in financial year 2017/2018).



