

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled Euro254 million, or Euro0.20 per share. This compares with Euro126 million, or Euro0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to Euro9.00 billion from Euro8.69 billion last year.



Sanofi earnings at a glance:



