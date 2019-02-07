

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ricoh Co Ltd (RICOY), a Japanese manufacturing services company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for nine months ended December 31, 2018 increased by 192.1% to 50.6 billion yen from last year.



As for finance income and costs, losses decreased as compared to the previous corresponding period due to decrease of interest expenses and foreign exchange.



Operating profit increased by 64.8% to 79.1 billion yen from last year.



Sales decreased by 1.8% to 1.489 trillion yen from last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company expects attributable profit of 54 billion yen and operating profit of 85 billion yen, and Sales of 2.04 trillion yen.



