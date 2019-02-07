

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported Thursday that its net income attributable to the company for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 increased 1.4 percent to 792.13 billion Japanese yen or 406.50 yen from 781.35 billion yen or 390.34 yen per basic share a year ago.



Operating income was 1.53 trillion yen, up 8.3 percent from 1.41 trillion yen last year.



Operating revenues for the nine months grew 0.6 percent to 8.80 trillion yen from 8.75 trillion yen last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, NTT affirmed its outlook for profit attributable to the company of 880.0 billion yen, operating income of 1.69 trillion yen and operating revenue of 11.90 trillion yen.



