

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Thursday, in its third-quarter trading update, reported 2 percent lower revenues, as strong growth in poultry and continental products was offset by lower sales from other, pork related, categories.



In the trading update for the three months to 31 December 2018, the group said its performance over the festive period was robust, reflecting a well-executed Christmas plan, strong cost control and operational efficiencies.



Looking ahead, the Group noted that its expectations for the trading performance in the current year are unchanged. However, it expects operating margin to decline, reflecting the potentially challenging commercial landscape, together with start-up and commissioning costs associated with the new Eye Facility, only partly offset by management actions.



