

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK's clothing company, Superdry Plc, Thursday, in its third-quarter trading update, said its revenues were down 1.5 percent, impacted by subdued store and Ecommerce sales, driven by ongoing legacy product issues and continued unseasonably warm weather throughout the quarter. However, the Group said, trading is in line with market expectations.



For the 13 weeks ended 26 January, Wholesale revenues were up 12.7 percent, while Store revenues and Ecommerce revenues were down 8.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Global Brand revenues, which represents the equivalent value of the Group revenue at the prices paid by customers, grew 5.4 percent to 479.6 million pounds, predominantly driven by strong Wholesale performance in the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX