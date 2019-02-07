

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) reported that its profit before tax for the fourth-quarter declined to 290 million euros from 394 million euros last year.



Revenue grew to 3.37 billion euros from 3.12 billion euros last year.



For 2019, Vestas expects revenue to range between 10.75 billion euros and 12.25 billion euros, including service revenue, which is expected to grow by approx. 10 percent. Vestas expects to achieve an EBIT margin before special items of 8-10 percent, with a service EBIT margin about 24 percent.



Total investments are expected to amount to about 700 million euros in 2019.



The Board of Directors of Vestas Wind Systems A/S proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of DKK 7.44 per share, compared to DKK 9.23 last year, and equivalent to 30.0 percent of the net profit for the year, be distributed to the shareholders.



