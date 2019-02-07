

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday and the pound held steady versus the euro as investors awaited the Bank of England's latest interest rate decision and the inflation report.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,180 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Bellway fell 2.3 percent. The residential property developer expects to sell more homes in 2019 despite Brexit uncertainty.



Specialist insurer Beazley jumped 5.4 percent as its FY18 profit came ahead of market expectations.



Alcoholic beverages company Diageo advanced 1.7 percent. The company has entered into a non-discretionary agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited to execute the second tranche of its ongoing share buyback program.



Foodservice management firm Compass Group rallied 4.4 percent after lifting its full-year growth expectations.



Travel company Thomas Cook soared 12 percent on saying it is conducting a 'strategic review' of its airline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX