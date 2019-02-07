

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 7:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England announces its decision on interest rate. Economists expect the benchmark rate to remain at 0.75 percent and asset purchase facility at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the euro, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 141.59 against the yen, 1.2929 against the franc, 1.2896 against the greenback and 0.8788 against the euro as of 6:55 am ET.



