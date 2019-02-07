

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $280 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $1053 million, or $3.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $385 million or $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $37.74 billion from $35.19 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $385 Mln. vs. $478 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q2): $37.74 Bln vs. $35.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.97 to $5.17



