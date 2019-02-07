

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $334 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $436 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $1.56 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX