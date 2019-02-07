

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health (CAH) raised its fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $4.97 to $5.17 from the range of $4.90 to $5.15. The company noted that it does not provide GAAP EPS outlook because it is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP EPS to calculate non-GAAP EPS.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP diluted EPS decreased 15 percent to $1.29. Revenues were $37.7 billion, an increase of 7 percent.



'Overall, results this quarter came in ahead of our expectations led by the Pharmaceutical segment. We are making good progress on our strategic initiatives to drive future growth and are well-positioned to exceed our cost-savings targets for the enterprise. As a result, we are raising our guidance for the full fiscal year,' said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health.



