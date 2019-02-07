

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $191 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $165 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $165 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX