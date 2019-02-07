

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $19.75 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $3.80 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $20.93 million from $22.51 million last year.



Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $19.75 Mln. vs. $3.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $20.93 Mln vs. $22.51 Mln last year.



