

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.61 billion, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $1.68 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



