

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.64 billion, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $2.71 billion, or $3.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $11.45 billion from $10.76 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.64 Bln. vs. $2.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $3.11 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $11.45 Bln vs. $10.76 Bln last year.



