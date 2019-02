WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported Thursday that comparable sales for the four weeks ended February 2, 2019, decreased 1 percent.



Net sales for the period totaled $780.1 million, compared to $1.04 billion for the five weeks ended February 3, 2018.



The company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on March 8, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2019.



