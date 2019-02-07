

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.95 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $11.76 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.4% to $37.99 million from $50.94 million last year.



DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



