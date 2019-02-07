sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,33 Euro		-1,74
-5,79 %
WKN: A1W6XZ ISIN: US90184L1026 Ticker-Symbol: TWR 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWITTER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,829
27,911
14:26
27,82
27,90
14:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWITTER INC
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWITTER INC28,33-5,79 %