

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced Thursday that its board authorized a dividend for the first quarter 2019 of $0.275 per share, up 15% from its previous $0.24 per share quarterly dividend in 2018.



The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 14, 2019.



ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2019 to be $1.10 per share, for an aggregate payout of approximately $620 million, and the expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.



