

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $230.65 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $53.65 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $225.22 million or $2.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $7.20 billion from $7.54 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $225.22 Mln. vs. $222.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $2.49 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.20 Bln vs. $7.54 Bln last year.



