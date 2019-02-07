

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $157.9 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $687.8 million, or $6.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $2.79 billion from $2.74 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $2.52 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX