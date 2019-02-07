

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.91 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $0.69 billion, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $7.50 billion from $8.29 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $7.50 Bln vs. $8.29 Bln last year.



