

Republic Services (RSG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $301.1 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $664.5 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $260.0 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $2.53 billion from $2.56 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $260.0 Mln. vs. $203.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $2.53 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.



