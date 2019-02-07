

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $229.34 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $240.38 million, or $3.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $187.51 million or $2.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.45 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $187.51 Mln. vs. $256.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.53 vs. $3.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.50 -Revenue (Q4): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.



