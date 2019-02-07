

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $182.19 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $102.84 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Verisign Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $191.10 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $307.45 million from $295.50 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $191.10 Mln. vs. $119.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $307.45 Mln vs. $295.50 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX