

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $86.54 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $168.44 million, or $3.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.64 million or $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $487.33 million from $442.94 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $87.64 Mln. vs. $72.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q4): $487.33 Mln vs. $442.94 Mln last year.



