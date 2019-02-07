

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic policy. On tap are December numbers for household spending, current account and labor cash earnings, as well as January results for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



Household spending is expected to rise 0.9 percent on year after falling 0.6 percent in November. The current account surplus is pegged at 458.5 billion yen, down from 757.2 billion yen in the previous month. Labor cash earnings are expected to add an annual 1.7 percent, down from 2.0 percent a month earlier.



Overall bank lending was up 2.4 percent in December; excluding trusts, lending was up 2.5 percent. The eco watcher survey for current conditions is expected to see a score of 48.5, up from 48.0. The outlook is called at 48.2, down from 48.5.



Indonesia will release Q4 numbers for its current and financial accounts. In the previous three months, the current account deficit was $8.85 million and the financial account deficit was $4.16 million.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China remain closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year. They're back in action on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX